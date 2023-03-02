Florida Gators Prospects to Watch at UA Next Orlando

Which Florida Gators prospects will attend and participate in Sunday's UA Next Orlando camp?

The 2024 recruiting cycle, which recently shifted into primary focus, is off to a quick start for the Gators.

Currently holding commitments from five-star quarterback DJ Lagway , four-star running back Chauncey Bowens and four-star linebackers Myles Graham and Adarius Hayes , Billy Napier and Co. have compiled an impressive haul to serve as a firm foundation for the crucial recruiting class. The Gators are in the fold for a bevy of the nation's top prospects to add to those blue-chip pieces already occupying spots in the class.

Several of those targets will be participating in UA Next camps over the next several months, granting an opportunity to showcase their skills on a stage with other recruits under the national spotlight.

On Sunday, the star-studded camp series stops in Orlando, allowing a close look at a multitude of Florida's in-state prospects. All Gators will be present at the event.

Running back pledge Chauncey Bowens highlights the list of prospects with ties to UF, while high-priority targets RB Stacy Gage , WR Chance Robinson , DB Brayshon Williams , DB Brandon Jacob , OL Jake Guarnera , DL D'Antre Robinson , DL Kendall Jackson stand among others listed in the pool of competitors.

Florida State safety commit and Florida flip candidate Jordan Pride is also expected to be in attendance.

All Gators has compiled a complete list of targets to watch for at the UA Next Orlando camp below.

All players are offered by UF and in the 2024 class unless otherwise noted. The roster is subject to change.

RB commit Chauncey Bowens — The Benjamin School

RB Stacy Gage — St. Thomas Aquinas

RB Michai Danzy — Florida State University School

RB Rod Gainey — Tampa Bay Technical

WR Chance Robinson — St. Thomas Aquinas

OL Jonathan Daniels — Pine Forest

OL Jake Guarnera — Ponte Vedra

OL Elyjah Thurmon — Bradwell Institute

OL/DL Eddy Pierre Louis — Tampa Catholic

DL D'Antre Robinson — Jones

DL Kendall Jackson — Buchholz

DL LJ McCray — Mainland

DL Dimitry Nichols — Miami Norland

DB Brandon Jacob — Evans

DB Zavier Mincey — Mainland

DB Brayshon Williams — Lakeland

Florida State DB commit Jordan Pride — Blountstown

Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard — Westland Hialeah

Clemson DB commit Tavoy Feagin — Carrollwood Day School

2025 RB Taveion Swint — Osceola

2025 WR Koby Howard — Pensacola Catholic

2025 WR Vernell Brown III — Wildwood

2025 LB Tarvos (TJ) Alford — John Carroll Catholic

2025 DB Hylton Drake Stubbs — Mandarin

2025 DB Ivan Taylor — West Orange

2026 WR Naeem Burroughs — The Bolles School

2026 DL Jermaine Kinsler — Trinity Catholic

WR Zycarl Lewis — Carrollwood Day School (No offer)

WR Izaiah Williams — Carrollwood Day School (No offer)

OL Jason Zandamela — Clearwater Academy International (No offer)

DL Booker Pickett — Wharton (No offer)

LB Rodney Hill — Flagler-Palm Cpast (No offer)

LB Jeremiah Marcelin — Miami Norland (No offer)

LB/DB Zaquan Patterson — Chaminade Madonna (No offer)

DB Cai Bates — Edgewater (No offer)

DB Frederick Gaskin — Vanguard (No offer)

2026 QB Will Griffin — Jesuit (No offer)

