March 11 golf tourney benefits Queen Valley Fire Department

The Queen Valley Fire Auxiliary is hosting its 33rd charity golf tournament on Saturday, March 11, at the Queen Valley Golf Course, 600 N. Fairway Drive.

“All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Queen Valley Fire Department and are tax-deductible. These fire fighters and EMTs not only serve the community but they also respond to accidents and emergencies on nearby highways and in the mountains and desert areas,” according to a release.

The format will be a four-person scramble open to all teams: men, women and mixed. Teams will be flighted by handicap. Entry fees are $40 each for members and $70 each for non-members and include cart fees. The entry fee includes morning coffee and rolls, green fees, specialty holes, lunch, team prizes and door prizes. This is an open-air event. There will also be a silent auction at the luncheon.

Businesses or individuals can donate to the event by sponsoring a tee box Sign for a $25 minimum contribution. These signs can be personalized with your name, pet’s picture, name of your business, in memory of a loved one, for your children/grandchildren or a club.

Gold and silver level sponsorships are available for added benefits; if interested, call Sally Salo at 520-463-2249.



Entry forms and tee box sponsor forms can be picked up at the Queen Valley Pro Shop or by calling Salo at 520-463-2249. Deadline for these forms is March 4.