Broncos Predicted to Sign Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor by PFF

Nearly a year ago, the Denver Broncos thought their long journey of wandering the proverbial desert of quarterback purgatory had ended with the Russell Wilson trade. Whether Broncos Country escaped that desert or was duped by a QB mirage remains to be seen, but if there is such a thing as a 'right tackle desert,' Denver has been lost there, too, for over a decade.

Fortunately, hope springs eternal in March with the promise of newly acquired players via free agency and the NFL draft. With limited draft capital this offseason, if Denver is to finally land a multi-year answer at right tackle, it will likely have to come via free agency.

Pro Football Focus predicts just that, linking the Broncos to former Jacksonville Jaguar second-round pick Jawaan Taylor. Taylor, who may be allowed to walk after an excellent year due to the Jaguars having multiple options at tackle on the roster in Cam Robinson and Walker Little, would be a perfect addition to the maligned offensive line in Denver. Brad Speilberger writes:

Taylor is a pending free agent who is generating a lot of buzz around the league, which is understandable considering he’ll be just 25 years old through the first two months of the 2023 season while his 73.6 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons ranks eighth among right tackles.

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton always prioritized a stout offensive line in New Orleans, notably making Ryan Ramczyk the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL before taking his hiatus. While the Broncos may not make a huge splash in free agency given quarterback Russell Wilson’s contract and their lack of draft capital to add cheaper contracts, if they did, Taylor would probably be a target.

Many considered Taylor to be a mid-to-back-of-the-first-round talent coming out of Florida four seasons ago, but due to a torn meniscus, he suffered in 2017, many teams balked at the 6-foot-5, 312-pound tackle with a long 35-⅛-inch arm length. He's a smooth mover in space but stout enough at the point of attack to fit into a power or zone-centric blocking scheme.

The Broncos were going to aggressively address their offensive line even before the team’s trade for head coach Sean Payton. However, with Payton in Denver, Spielberger believes the team will prioritize the offensive trenches even further.

How GM George Paton and the Broncos attack this offseason remains to be seen. Given the lack of draft capital and the elephant in the room that is the status and Wilson's future after next season, perhaps the Broncos will be a tad more conservative in their spending this offseason in order to better absorb a potential dead-cap blow from moving on from Wilson if he struggles again in 2023.

However, as Speilberger states, Taylor would "probably be the target" if the Broncos aggressively pursued a right tackle via free agency this offseason.

