Lions' NFLPA Report Card Sees Weakness in Nutrition, Training Room

NFLPA surveyed Detroit Lions players.

On Wednesday, the NFLPA released its findings from information gathered across all 32 teams.

In the published report, the players association explained its reasoning for creating the survey, as well as what it hopes to accomplish by doing so.

"During the last two years, the board of representatives has discussed ways to improve the information available to free agents making decisions about their prospective clubs and decided to pursue the development of "club report cards" that, while not a scientific survey, would report the quantitative and qualitative opinions of NFL players about their respective clubs," the report states.

Players within their respective organizations provided the information, detailing their feelings about how the organization has fared in several different areas. The Minnesota Vikings ranked first, while the Washington Commanders placed last. According to the release, over 1,300 players provided feedback on the survey.

The Detroit Lions’ ratings placed 15th among the league’s 32 teams, with most of the feedback being positive. Detroit’s lowest individual grade was a "D-" in the food service/nutrition category, while the highest grade was an "A" in the team travel category.

“The Detroit Lions were ranked 15 th overall in the team guide,” the report reads. “Most categories reviewed came back with generally positive reviews. The two issues that were highlighted as areas of improvement were first, a feeling that the training room was understaffed, and second, that the food service was significantly lacking. 88 percent of respondents to our survey believe that the club ownership is willing to invest money to upgrade their facilities, ranking 21 st in the league.”

Feedback was provided for each of the categories on the report card published by the NFLPA. In the food service/nutrition category, players stated that the cafeteria space was smaller than ideal.

Detroit’s food quality ranked 28th in the league, with players stating that they feel that food options are limited.

In the team travel category, the organization ranked tied for fourth in the NFL . Among the positive reviews were the fact that first-class seats were available for many of the players on flights and no players were forced to have roommates.

The Lions also received an "A-" grade in the strength coaches category, with their mark tied for 17th among the rest of the NFL .

“The players believe that the strength coaches significantly add to their individual success,” the report card reads. “Most teams rated their strength staffs positively which is why the Lions are tied for 17 th but still receive a high overall grade.”

On the flip side of that positivity, 83 percent of the Lions believe they received an individualized workout plan. That number ranked tied for 27th among 32 teams.

Detroit’s training room was given a "D+" grade, which ranked tied for 24th. Among the concerns with the training room are the number of physical therapists and certified athletic trainers. Additionally, the report found that the Lions are one of four teams in the league that does not have a steam room for its players.

Another highly graded area for the Lions was the treatment of families. They ranked tied for 12th in this area, with the support of players’ families ranking 14th and the postgame gathering area ranking tied for 17th.

Below is the Lions’ full report card and where they ranked among the NFL's 32 franchises in each category.

Category/Grade/Rank

Treatment of families: B (T-12th)

Food service/nutrition: D (28th)

Weight room: B+ (T-13th)

Strength coaches: A- (T-17th)

Training room: D+ (T-24th)

Training staff: B+ (T-22nd)

Locker room: B (T-14th)