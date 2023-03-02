Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
BucsGameday

Buccaneers Send Message Regarding Kyle Trask's Starting Potential

By Caleb Skinner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhEFh_0l5WAPMh00

The Buccaneers seem to have high hopes for Kyle Trask.

Prior to the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks' coach, Dave Canales, as offensive coordinator, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a slew of interviews with candidates to try and fill the role that was vacated by Byron Leftwich.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times , during the sit-downs, it seems that the interview process had an intriguing factor to it as the Buccaneers' hiring group made it known to potential OC candidates that former second-round pick, Kyle Trask, would be given the opportunity to compete for the Bucs' starting quarterback job.

No one knows how those interviews went with any of the offensive candidates, but it sure didn't displace Canales from eventually accepting the job once offered. Since his introductory press conference, Canales has remained steadfast in his stance that he and Trask can work together to get the best out of each other.

Report: Veteran Offensive Lineman Expected to be Released by the Buccaneers

With Tom Brady now officially retired and the seemingly unlikeliness of the return of Blaine Gabbert, Trask remains as the lone quarterback on Tampa Bay's active roster.

The Buccaneers are also in salary cap hell as they currently sit $55+ million over the salary cap - ultimately eliminating them from some of the top quarterback options available on the free agency market come March 15th.

Even so, it would be a disservice for the Buccaneers not to go out and at least grab a lesser tier free agent quarterback to give Trask some sort of competition come training camp. Trask may have gotten to this point by process of elimination and even with the coaches behind he will ultimately have to earn this job no matter who comes in to battle him.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Fail Miserably According to New NFLPA Report Cards

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Buccaneers Met With Potential Franchise Quarterback at NFL Scouting Combine
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback
Tampa, FL2 days ago
NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Surprising First Pick in Post-Combine Mock
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tom Brady unretiring again? NFL commentator suggests TB12 could join a Patriots AFC East foe
Foxborough, MA1 day ago
Stetson Bennett Likely to Break a Georgia QB Trend on Draft Night
Athens, GA1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL19 hours ago
Calvin Ridley Reinstated; Titans Reportedly Trying to Move Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
5 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Ocala, FL7 days ago
Buccaneers cut former Super Bowl Champion lineman
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Haines City, FL7 days ago
Buccaneers release veteran LT Donovan Smith after 8 seasons
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
5 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Jameis Winston
New Orleans, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy