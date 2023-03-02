Buccaneers Send Message Regarding Kyle Trask's Starting Potential

The Buccaneers seem to have high hopes for Kyle Trask.

Prior to the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks' coach, Dave Canales, as offensive coordinator, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a slew of interviews with candidates to try and fill the role that was vacated by Byron Leftwich.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times , during the sit-downs, it seems that the interview process had an intriguing factor to it as the Buccaneers' hiring group made it known to potential OC candidates that former second-round pick, Kyle Trask, would be given the opportunity to compete for the Bucs' starting quarterback job.

No one knows how those interviews went with any of the offensive candidates, but it sure didn't displace Canales from eventually accepting the job once offered. Since his introductory press conference, Canales has remained steadfast in his stance that he and Trask can work together to get the best out of each other.

With Tom Brady now officially retired and the seemingly unlikeliness of the return of Blaine Gabbert, Trask remains as the lone quarterback on Tampa Bay's active roster.

The Buccaneers are also in salary cap hell as they currently sit $55+ million over the salary cap - ultimately eliminating them from some of the top quarterback options available on the free agency market come March 15th.

Even so, it would be a disservice for the Buccaneers not to go out and at least grab a lesser tier free agent quarterback to give Trask some sort of competition come training camp. Trask may have gotten to this point by process of elimination and even with the coaches behind he will ultimately have to earn this job no matter who comes in to battle him.

