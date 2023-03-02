6 stylish sheet storage alternatives to the TikTok-famous LinenMate

Confession time: I’m awful at organizing bed sheets. I’m also a massive sheet collector — I just like having all the pretty colors and plenty of spares, because you never know when friends might pop by (that’s what I keep telling myself anyway). But the number of bedding sets I have takes up serious space in my very small upstairs cabinet, and I’ve always wished there was a way to keep them neatly stacked.

So when my FYP threw up this amazing TikTok organizer everyone has been obsessing, over, I was thrilled. The LinenMate niftily folds your sheets, which then contains them in a handy box. It even has a little label so you don’t get confused about which sheets are which (aka making sure you keep the good sheets for yourself).

Not only does storing your sheets in boxes make everything look aesthetic AF, but it keeps them clean. "To keep your sheets fresh while storing them in between uses or during the off-season, I recommend washing then housing them in a breathable, cotton bag or organizer as it protects from dust but allows moisture to escape," says Katie Elks, Brooklinen's director of design and product development.

With the LinenMate being so popular, it’s so tricky to catch it in stock right now. But if you just can’t wait to get organized, I’ve got you covered with some fabulous alternatives for keeping your sheets stored in style.

6 sheet organizer alternatives to the TikTok famous LinenMate

$20.99

Large Capacity Storage Bags

These are perfect for both stacking and fitting under the bed. The subtle criss-cross pattern is super chic, and you can get it in four different colors — blue, beige, gray, and black. You could even get a couple of shades and color-code which kind of sheets are in which bag.

$23.99 Minayi Sheet Organizer Labels

If you want to go one step further on the organizing front, you can tie your sheets together with these organizing labels before placing them in bags. Not only will they make your sheets look like they’ve come straight off your Instagram feed, but they’ll stop you from getting all the different sizes mixed up.

$13.84 Cuh Clothes Storage Bag

This cotton linen storage bag, with its grid pattern, is fab if you don't care about seeing your sheets when they’re tucked away. It’s also stylish enough that it won’t make your home look cluttered — great for those living in small apartments with very little cabinet space.

$9 RoomEssentials Underbed Storage

What better place to keep your sheets handy than, well, right under your bed ? This bag is compact enough to fit under frames with small gaps or it can be stacked on top of other bags in bigger under-bed areas. One side is also completely clear for easy visibility — how handy!

$16.99

66L Large Clothes Storage Organizer

I’m loving the combo of navy blue matched with the copper-colored zip and trimming. It does come in beige and gray, too, if you're after a different color palette. There is a larger 100-liter size if you’ve got a lot of sheets you want to keep together in one bag.

$22.40 Brightroom Fabric Storage Cubes

Want easy, practical access to your sheets? With the zip front on these boxes, you can simply rotate your sheets without having to get the boxes in and out of your closet every time. The cube shape also looks really smart, whether you’re planning on storing them in a row or stacking.