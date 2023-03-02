Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
DawgsDaily

Former NFL Executive Talks Through Jalen Carter News, Impact on NFL Draft

By Brooks Austin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbPcx_0l5W5hs700

Georgia was the talk of the NFL Combine a year ago for the numerous insane performances on Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis ahead of the record-breaking 2022 NFL Draft. This year a former Bulldogs remains the topic of conversation in Indianapolis.

News broke Wednesday morning that Jalen Carter would be facing two misdemeanor charges for his involvement in the January 15th fatal crash in Athens. Late Wednesday evening, Carter returned to Athens to face his charges, was released on $4,000 bond, and is now back in Indy to finish the interviewing process at the combine.

Carter has assured his innocence, and his decision to return to the NFL Combine was one that was commended by former NFL Executive of the year Scott Pioli on the NFL Network Thursday afternoon.

"I think it was an interesting and a smart move for him to come back here today after he was released on bond. To come back and address some of the questions because as you mentioned, teams talked to him. He never mentioned anything about it. You know, as I spend time and I work with some players, I always tell them to listen, people know the answers to questions before they asked 90% of the times, you just got to tell the truth because if they find out that you're not telling the truth."

Pioli went on to say that all NFL teams have security groups that research these types of background questions and they will ultimately get to the bottom of this, but the important thing for teams, and everyone involved, is to not overreact.

"Every team has a security group and a security group that does research and digs into these things. We've got legal people, or lawyers, you will have to use every resource possible. But the other thing is this, this is going to have an impact from the league office, not just the individual teams. So there's so much that needs to be done right now. But because this information is so new, it's so fresh, that right now we're just sitting back, the worst thing anyone can do right now, including the team, not just us is over-speculate or speculate about things that we really don't know"

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
BREAKING: Former Georgia DB Finds New Home in SEC
Athens, GA20 hours ago
Stetson Bennett Likely to Break a Georgia QB Trend on Draft Night
Athens, GA1 day ago
Lawyer: Arrested Coffee Co. elementary school principal claims innocence
Douglas, GA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Steve Sarkisian Has Brutally Honest Admission On Arch Manning
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH19 days ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss in wake of visit to Alabama
Oxford, MS2 days ago
CFB world blasts Nick Saban for ridiculous complaint
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Ohio State Suffers Unfortunate Injury During First Practice
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Several Bulldogs Rise in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Athens, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy