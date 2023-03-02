Vinton County District Spelling Bee

Vinton County spelling bee winners – Aubree Thompson and Liz Gearhart Spelling Bee Champion and Runner Up, respectively — applied their spelling skills to win these gigantic trophies at the Vinton County School District Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Central Elementary School in McArthur. A spelling bee is a competition in which contestants are asked to spell a broad selection of words, usually with a varying degree of difficulty. According to the Academy of Accelerated Learning, spelling bees help to promote literacy by providing children with a positive goal to work toward, and give them a forum to display the fruits of their hard work. But they also do much more: In addition to improving spelling, the bees also aid children in learning concepts, improving comprehension and developing study skills. Pictured: Assistant Superintendent Teresa Snider, Superintendent Rick Brooks, Aubree Thompson, Vinton Board of Education Vice President Mary Ann Hale and Liz Gearhart.