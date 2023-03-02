Open in App
GamesRadar

Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka says there's "no doubt" he committed insider trading

By Dustin Bailey,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjQpH_0l5W1A5600

Legendary programmer and game designer Yuji Naka said in court that there is "no doubt" he knew a pair of Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy spin-offs were going to be announced before he bought stock in the companies developing them.

Naka was arrested in November 2022 , with allegations that he had purchased thousands of shares in a studio called Aiming, prior to the announcement that the studio was working on the mobile game Dragon Quest Tact. Naka was arrested again in December 2022 , this time with allegations that he had purchased well over 100,000 shares in mobile developer ATeam Entertainment before that studio announced its work on Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

According to a variety of translations , Naka said in court today that there is "no doubt" he knew these games were going to be announced before he purchased stock in Aiming and ATeam Entertainment. News articles on Naka's admission from Japanese outlets like NHK and TBS were brought to English-speaking attention by Time Extension .

Yuji Naka is best known for his work at Sega through the 90s and early 2000s, where he took leading roles in the original Sonic the Hedgehog games and a continued string of cult classics like Nights into Dreams, ChuChu Rocket, Samba de Amigo, and Feel the Magic XX/XY. In 2006, he started his own studio called Prope, which spent a decade doing more obscure work, from small Wii games to some of the StreetPass games available on 3DS.

In 2016, Naka went to work for Square Enix, where he led development on the legendarily maligned platformer Balan Wonderworld. Naka quietly left Square Enix after Balan Wonderworld's release in 2021, but he later claimed that he had been removed from the director's chair well before the game's launch. He made some scathing comments about Square Enix when he revealed he had filed a lawsuit against the company.

You can still thank Naka for some of the best Sonic games of all time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Down To 2 Options
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC10 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy