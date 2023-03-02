Open in App
Spokane, WA
See more from this location?
GonzagaNation.net

An emotional night for Gonzaga: 'They've all been wonderful guys to coach'

By Cole Forsman,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdsmA_0l5W16dR00

SPOKANE - It was an emotional night in "The Kennel" as Gonzaga's four seniors took the floor in front of their fans for the final time.

Led by Drew Timme's 17 points, the Bulldogs cruised to a 104-65 win over Chicago State . Timme was honored before the game along with fellow seniors Malachi Smith, Rasir Bolton and Anton Watson. Smith got the starting nod after coming off the bench all season.

FOR THE SENIORS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYUa2_0l5W16dR00

“They’ve all been wonderful guys to coach,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of his senior class. “They bought in to our team philosophy and family and they’ve had fun. They’ve been really easy to coach and that’s what I’ll always remember.”

Timme, who lost just one home game in his illustrious collegiate career, was arguably at the center of attention as one of the program’s most decorated players. After winning his second WCC Player of the Year Award on Wednesday, Timme scored 17 points in his final home game and is now 21 points shy of passing Frank Burgess as Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer.

Timme is also sixth in program history with 845 career rebounds, 15 shy of fifth place.

“He’s definitely at the top of the list or close to it,” Few said of Timme’s status as one of the most accomplished Zags ever. “His ability to deliver time and time again when we always needed it ... If he isn’t at the top then, he’s the number below it.”

The Zags got their first offensive spark from Bolton, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half. His last triple, a pull-up from well beyond the arc, closed out a 13-point first-half performance to lead all scorers.

Gonzaga’s seniors accounted for 33 of the team’s 42 first-half points.

Bolton finished with 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep, ending a two-game stretch in which the senior didn’t record a triple.

As he’s done throughout his Gonzaga career, Anton Watson provided the clamps on defense. The Spokane native walked off the Kennel floor to a standing ovation midway through the second half, finishing with 10 points, a season-high seven assists and four steals.

Watson was a Swiss army knife for Gonzaga in his final season as a Zag. In addition to guarding the opposition’s best post player, Watson led the WCC shooting 61.8% from the floor.

NEXT STOP: WCC TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNEb8_0l5W16dR00

With the regular season complete, the Zags turn their attention to the West Coast Conference tournament. After earning a triple bye, they’ve secured a spot into the semifinal round on Monday.

While the Zags could use the rest leading up to Monday, Few acknowledged an advantage of having to play an extra game to relieve postseason nerves.

“It’s just a different feel down there,” Few said of the WCC Tournament. “Some of these teams are playing obviously with a desperation. Ourselves and Saint Mary’s know we’re in [the NCAA Tournament], so they’re playing for their lives. But also, they get that game to get some of the nerves out and then they get a day to rest.”

Should the higher seeds advance in every scenario, Gonzaga would likely face either Santa Clara or San Francisco in the semifinal round, two programs that gave the Zags a scare earlier this season.

In San Francisco, Gonzaga squeaked out a 77-75 win off a putback from Bolton in the game’s final seconds. Two days later, Nolan Hickman came up clutch down the stretch in an 81-76 thriller.

Gonzaga dispatched both the Dons and Broncos by double-digits in their respective visits to the McCarthey Athletic Center. Until Gonzaga’s opponent is certain, though, Few has the team focused on what they can control.

“We just work on ourselves for a while and then we’ll spend a little bit of time on who we think we might play,” Few said.

UP NEXT:

Gonzaga heads to Las Vegas for the WCC Tournament semifinal round on Monday. The first round of the tournament begins Thursday at 6 p.m. when 8-seeded Portland takes on 9-seeded San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spokane, WA newsLocal Spokane, WA
Gonzaga Bulldogs beat Saint Mary's Gaels: Live score recap, highlights from WCC Tournament championship
Spokane, WA17 hours ago
Gonzaga blows out St. Mary's to win WCC Championship
Spokane, WA16 hours ago
Gonzaga crushes Saint Mary's to win 4th straight WCC Tournament title
Spokane, WA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portland tops No.16 Gonzaga to win WCC tourney, clinch NCAA berth
Spokane, WA18 hours ago
Portland women knock out No. 16 Gonzaga, reach NCAA tourney
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Dave Boling: Spokane native Anton Watson reminds voters he is one of the best players in the WCC
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Gonzaga battles Saint Mary's in 2023 WCC Tournament Championship: Preview
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Seeds of doubt: NCAA's math doesn't favor Gonzaga women with disparity between AP and NET rankings
Spokane, WA2 days ago
BYU vs. Saint Mary’s prediction and odds for West Coast Conference semifinal
Provo, UT2 days ago
Eastern Hall of Fame basketball player Kathleen Nygaard-Kaut passes away
Cheney, WA1 day ago
CBB world reacts to wild buzzer-beater in Big Sky Tournament
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Women's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 16 in AP Top 25 poll (3/6/23)
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Wellpinit's journey to Class 1B boys basketball title: 'We've been talking about this since we were little kids'
Wellpinit, WA2 days ago
Stephanie Vigil Leaving KHQ-TV: Where Is the Spokane Anchor Going?
Spokane, WA9 hours ago
School closures & delays: Snow cancels, delays schools in eastern Washington, Idaho
Spokane, WA2 days ago
The last scientifically documented sighting of a wild condor in Washington state occurred in 1897. Can they come back?
Spokane, WA6 days ago
Slaying the Night Away: Queer Student Union hosts annual drag show
Spokane, WA6 days ago
Parents of Spokane Tribe Casino collapse victim mourn the loss of their daughter
Spokane, WA13 hours ago
Spokane and Spokane Valley included in new state program to combat pollution
Spokane, WA6 days ago
Multiple rollovers, crashes along I-90 delay morning commute in Spokane area
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Spokane leaders want to drive a hearse over completed North-South Freeway, not be in back of one
Spokane, WA4 days ago
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant
Spokane, WA9 days ago
Crash cleared from US-95 near Cocolalla
Cocolalla, ID5 days ago
Two killed in north Idaho crash
Hauser, ID6 days ago
Man and woman dead after wreck on Idaho highway
Sandpoint, ID6 days ago
46-Year-Old Colfax Man Accused of Exposing Himself to WSU Sorority Students is a Convicted Child Molester
Pullman, WA1 day ago
Both Drivers Dead After Vehicle Crosses Into Oncoming Lane on North Idaho Highway
Sandpoint, ID6 days ago
Man mistakenly thinks WSP trooper is pulling him over, runs and crashes
Spokane, WA7 days ago
3 hospitalized in crash on I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville
Ritzville, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy