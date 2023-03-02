Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
BJ Ojulari says his versatility will give him a leg up in the NFL

By Tyler Nettuno,

4 days ago
BJ Ojulari is one of the top edge rushers in the 2023 NFL draft class, and the former LSU player could potentially hear his name called on the first night. If that happens, Ojulari thinks his versatility will have played a major role.

During his three seasons at LSU, Ojulari had the opportunity to play in several different defensive schemes. This past season under first-year defensive coordinator Matt House, Ojulari played in the Tigers’ “JACK” role, which allowed him to rush off the edge but also drop into coverage as an off-ball linebacker.

In an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, Ojulari said his ability to fill different niches on defense makes him valuable.

“Yeah, so in coach House‘s defense I played more of a ‘JACK’ outside linebacker, dropping, being able to show my versatility in the drop, being able to rush as well and create plays behind the line of scrimmage,” he said. “But, any defense I feel like can flourish. Whatever the coaches and the coaching staff decide I’m gonna do, I think I’m gonna be very good at it.”

Ojulari contrasted House’s scheme with former defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’. Ojulari played his first two seasons under Jones, and he said that his former coordinator’s strategy focused more on getting behind the line of scrimmage.

“Coach Daronte’s defense is more, like you said, destroying blocks, creating a lot of movement,” Ojulari said. “If you go watch the Alabama game, we created a lot of pressure, a lot of movement on the line of scrimmage, and that allows us to be freed up and be able to create tackles behind the line of scrimmage.”

Ojulari saw his production drop a bit in 2022, in large part due to the emergence of Harold Perkins as an absolute menace coming off the edge. Still, he’s coming off a good season and should impress at the combine this week with his athletic profile.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

