Baton Rouge, LA
LSU sets 2023 spring practice schedule

By Will Rosenblatt,

6 days ago
Football is coming back. Sort of.

We at least now have a date for when LSU will take to the field again for spring practice: March 9.

It’s Brian Kelly’s second spring practice at LSU as he comes off a 10-win season in Year 1.

Spring will be different for the Tigers this year. Instead of breaking in a new program and scheme, LSU will build on last year as it returns both coordinators along with large portions of 2022 on-field production.

That’s good news for a program that’s had its fair share of chaos these last few years.

The quarterbacks won’t have to learn a new playbook, which should allow for better chemistry to be developed with the pass catchers. The secondary should benefit too. We’ve seen communication be an issue on the backend since 2020, but that improved in 2022 and only figures to get better.

Spring practice will conclude in Tiger Stadium on April 22. That’s traditionally been the day for a “spring game,” but we’ve seen coaches across the sport do that final practice in different ways.

LSU’s press release refrains from calling it a spring game and says the details have yet to be determined.

