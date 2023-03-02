CPAC 2023: Trump hits DeSantis and other possible 2024 rivals for skipping conference



F ormer President Donald Trump slammed his possible 2024 rivals for declining to appear at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Two likely candidates for the GOP nomination, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former Vice President Mike Pence, are not speaking at the star-studded conservative event this week. Trump delivered speeches at CPAC throughout his presidency, and his speech on Saturday is the biggest draw for the attendees.

'BEGINNING OF THE END': MOST LIKELY 2024 GOP HOPEFULS SNUB CPAC'S DC RETURN

"The only reason certain 'candidates' won’t be going to CPAC is because the crowds have no interest in anything they have to say," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday. "They’ve heard it all before, and don’t want to hear it again. But my speech, on Saturday night, is already a sold out 'monster.' They are trying to expand the room and space. We’ll have a great time at CPAC, we always do. See you there, and don’t forget to vote in the important Straw Poll!"

DeSantis and Pence haven't declared their White House intentions, but they appear to be laying the groundwork for 2024 runs. Two of Trump's declared 2024 rivals will address CPAC: former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will speak on Friday.

Other big-name conservatives who are skipping are Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

CPAC organizer and American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp is facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, which may be contributing to some major figures staying away. Schlapp has denied the allegations, which were brought forth by a male staffer working on Herschel Walker's Georgia Senate campaign.

A Republican strategist told the Washington Examiner that "2015 featured every GOP candidate wooing young conservatives with receptions and beer. Now, 2023 is the beginning of the end of CPAC. Conservatives are looking for a new direction and fresh leadership, and Trump and Schlapp aren't it."