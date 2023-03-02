Killers of the Flower Moon: cast, plot and everything we know about the Martin Scorsese movie

Just being a Martin Scorsese movie would make Killers of the Flower Moon one of the most anticipated new movies of 2023 . But seeing the famed director reteam with not one but two of his all-time favorite collaborators — Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio — means Killers of the Flower Moon is a movie that you are definitely not going to want to miss.

The buzz around Killers of the Flower Moon has been around for a while, but 2023 is finally going to bring Scorsese's latest project to movie fans everywhere after a four-year wait from his last movie, 2019's The Irishman .

Here is everything that we know about Killers of the Flower Moon .

There is no official release date for Killers of the Flower Moon right now, but there are rumblings as to when it is going to make its long-awaited premiere.

According to Variety , Killers of the Flower Moon is eyeing a world premiere as part of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France. The lineup for the world-famous film festival is not revealed until April, however, so we'll have to wait until then for confirmation.

But should Killers of the Flower Moon play Cannes, that could mean the release of the movie for general audiences could come sooner rather than later.

Killers of the Flower Moon is being distributed by Apple TV Plus , but it is expected to have an exclusive run in movie theaters before it arrives on the streaming platform.

Killers of the Flower Moon plot

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the best-selling book by David Grann. Here is the official plot synopsis from Apple:

" Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror."

Scorsese and Eric Roth ( Dune , Forrest Gump ) are credited as co-writers of the script.

The full title of Grann's book is Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI .

Killers of the Flower Moon cast

To no one's surprise, Killers of the Flower Moon has a bunch of big names attached as part of its cast, but no two are bigger than frequent Scorsese collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio is set to play Ernset Burkhart, the patriarch of a family at the center of the murders taking place. DiCaprio has worked with Scorsese five times, in Gangs of New York , The Aviator , The Departed , Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street .

Beating that number though is Robert De Niro, who has starred in nine Scorsese movies: Mean Streets , Taxi Driver , New York, New York , Raging Bull , The King of Comedy , Goodfellas , Cape Fear , Casino and The Irishman . De Niro has also acted with DiCaprio a couple of times in This Boy's Life and Marvin's Room . In Killers of the Flower Moon , De Niro is playing the character of William Hale.

Other high-profile members of the cast include Lily Gladstone ( Certain Women ) as Mollie Burkhart, Jesse Plemmons ( The Power of the Dog ) as FBI agent Tom White, John Lithgow ( The Old Man ) as Prosectuor Leaward and Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ) as W.S. Hamilton.

Here are additional members of the Killers of the Flower Moon cast:

Killers of the Flower Moon trailer

We are waiting with bated breath for the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer. Once it is made available we'll share it here.

Martin Scorsese movies

Martin Scorsese is one of the most revered directors in Hollywood history. The Oscar-winner has made numerous movies now considered classics over his more than 50 years behind the camera. Here is a complete rundown of all the feature, narrative movies he directed (but check out IMDb for all of the projects that he has had his hand in):