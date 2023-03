Sean & Ryan discuss the subpar performance Hunter Brown had in yesterday's grapefruit league game.

He threw 33 pitches — 16 balls and 17 strikes. He walked Niko Goodrum with the bases loaded and then hit Greg Allen with the bases loaded. Two walks, a hit batsmen and a catcher's interference.

Despite all of that as Sean would say "we're not trippin about it." We have faith that this young man we like to call Downtown Hunter Brown will get back on track in no time.

Enjoy this highlight from the Sean Salisbury Show!