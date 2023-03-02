Open in App
F4WOnline

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage official for AEW Revolution

By Ian Carey,

6 days ago

Christian issued a challenge to Jungle Boy on Dynamite.

AEW

Another match is official for AEW Revolution.

On Dynamite this Wednesday, Christian Cage challenged Jungle Boy to a no-holds barred match for Sunday's pay-per-view. During an in-ring promo, Cage said that Jungle Boy's dream of winning a singles title in AEW will happen over his "dead body." This was followed by a video from Jungle Boy that featured him digging a grave with Cage's name on the headstone while images of their rivalry were interspersed within.

AEW has since made the match official in an Instagram post published on Thursday.

This will be the second time Jungle Boy and Cage have faced each other in singles competition. Cage defeated Jungle Boy in just 24 seconds in their first match at All Out 2022.

Sunday will be Jungle Boy's fourth singles match on an AEW pay-per-view. He lost to MJF at Double or Nothing 2020, was defeated by Cage at All Out 2022, and picked up a victory over Luchasaurus in a cage match at Full Gear in November.

Revolution will be Christian Cage's third singles match on an AEW pay-per-view. He was defeated by Kenny Omega in an AEW World Championship match at All Out 2021 and picked up a quick win over Jungle Boy at All Out 2022.

AEW Revolution takes place Sunday, March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The official card is below.

  • 60-minute iron man match for the AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya
  • TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen
  • AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black
  • Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks -- JAS banned from ringside
  • Texas Death match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
  • Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy in a no-holds barred match
