Look: Former Ohio State Player Turning Heads At NFL Combine

The NFL scouting combine offers fans a glimpse at the players that will be highly sought after when the draft kicks off in April.

Players' physical measurements and performance in tests play a substantial factor in how scouts regard them.

Ohio State's Zach Harrison represents a wonderful example of this. Already a well-regarded entity entering the combine, his measurements caught the attention of scouts and earned him positive press ahead of draft night on April 27.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network relayed Harrison's physical attributes, and they leap off the page.

Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope contextualized these figures, and the rarified air Harrison stands in.

"Zach Harrison has the longest arms (36 1/4 inches) of any defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2014. That’s the longest arm measurement for any player at the combine since 2020."

In early January, ESPN's Todd McShay had already tabbed Harrison as someone to monitor in the first round (ESPN projected Harrison to be picked 29th overall).

Of the Ohio State product, McShay wrote "Harrison is strong at the point of attack against the run and uses those long arms to lasso ball-carriers in space. He has solid change-of-direction ability, but he needs to work on his recognition skills."

McShay may be right on Harrison needing some polish on aspects of his game. But his freakish measurements will make him an intriguing prospect to teams and should bolster his chances of hearing his name called during the first round of this year's draft.