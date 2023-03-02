Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Alvin Kamara Enters Plea In Battery Case

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

It's official: Alvin Kamara is going to trial.

The star New Orleans Saints running back, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, entered pleas of not guilty to battery charges during their arraignment Thursday, according to David Charns of KLAS . All four were indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The charges stem from a February 2022 incident during which Kamara, Lammons and two others beat up Darnell Greene in a Las Vegas nightclub. While Kamara has not commented publicly on the case, his attorneys have maintained that he acted in self defense.

A jury will have the final say on July 31, which was set as the court date for the case. That means a decision will be reached prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Police say that Kamara put his hand on Greene's chest to prevent him from entering an elevator at Drai's After Hours nightclub. Greene then pushed Kamara's hand off his chest and members of Kamara's group shoved him against a wall and punched him.

Leaked v ideo of the incident shows multiple people hitting and stomping on Greene after he falls to the ground. Greene has alleged that he lost consciousness and that Kamara and others continued to strike him afterward.

In addition to the criminal charges, Kamara is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by Greene, who is seeking $10 million in damages.

