Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Former College Football Coach Says One Conference Could 'Fall Apart'

By Lauren Merola,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BThVT_0l5VfP7N00

Mike Bellotti spent 20 years on Oregon's staff and his final 14 as the Ducks' head football coach. But before that, Bellotti started his career in the Far West Conference, a group he's seen disband and disappear.

Now, Bellotti fears he'll see another conference he knows and love cease to exist.

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten and uncertainty regarding the conference's media rights, Bellotti is worried about the future of the Pac-12.

"I have that impending sense of doom," Bellotti said in an interview with Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. "All my life, I've always been a West Coast guy. … I can just see [the Pac-12] falling apart."

Bellotti is a member of the Pac-12 Alumni Council, an advisory group that is charged with keeping the league competitive on the field. Suddenly, that on-field competition extends to broadcasts. Pac-12 competition needs to be available to the masses in cable or broadcast capacities to stay relevant, and recent reports that the network could partner with a streaming service have prompted concern about the league's viability.

"I know most everybody can get ESPN+ or the streaming things," Rodriguez said. "You're not going to have it on in the bars. … Your visibility will never be the same, ever. Then there's just the perception, 'Oh, you guys played? I didn't see it.' And then you won't be talked about."

If the Pac-12 can marry a media rights deal with heightened competition between teams, then Bellotti might not have to watch another conference dissolve.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Reports: Oregon assistant QB coach Jordan Somerville joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff
Eugene, OR15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss in wake of visit to Alabama
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Former Ohio State Star Reportedly Has NFL World 'Buzzing' At Combine
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH19 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Look: Video Of Jackson Mahomes' Alleged Assault Has Leaked
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NFC Team Reportedly Has 'Very Real' Interest In Lamar Jackson Trade
Baltimore, MD21 hours ago
Ole Miss meeting with controversial coach
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Look: Chris Beard Getting Mentioned For Another College Job
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Northwestern Announces Decision On Coach Chris Collins
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Breaking down the possibility of Colorado's in-state rival Colorado State joining the Pac-12
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Texas Longhorns Announce Huge Arch Manning Update
Austin, TX1 day ago
NFL Insider Names 2 Quarterbacks Bucs Could Look To Sign
Tampa, FL2 days ago
USC avoids all Pac-12 Network TV games at Pac-12 Tournament
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Make Plans Regarding Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
Sports World Reacts To Surprising College Basketball Firing
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Deion Sanders has been close to the former elite cornerback for nearly 20 years
Boulder, CO20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy