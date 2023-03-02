Former College Football Coach Says One Conference Could 'Fall Apart'

Mike Bellotti spent 20 years on Oregon's staff and his final 14 as the Ducks' head football coach. But before that, Bellotti started his career in the Far West Conference, a group he's seen disband and disappear.

Now, Bellotti fears he'll see another conference he knows and love cease to exist.

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten and uncertainty regarding the conference's media rights, Bellotti is worried about the future of the Pac-12.

"I have that impending sense of doom," Bellotti said in an interview with Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. "All my life, I've always been a West Coast guy. … I can just see [the Pac-12] falling apart."

Bellotti is a member of the Pac-12 Alumni Council, an advisory group that is charged with keeping the league competitive on the field. Suddenly, that on-field competition extends to broadcasts. Pac-12 competition needs to be available to the masses in cable or broadcast capacities to stay relevant, and recent reports that the network could partner with a streaming service have prompted concern about the league's viability.

"I know most everybody can get ESPN+ or the streaming things," Rodriguez said. "You're not going to have it on in the bars. … Your visibility will never be the same, ever. Then there's just the perception, 'Oh, you guys played? I didn't see it.' And then you won't be talked about."

If the Pac-12 can marry a media rights deal with heightened competition between teams, then Bellotti might not have to watch another conference dissolve.