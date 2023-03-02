TikToker Exposes Common Scam That Cheats Bartenders Out of Money

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Anything can happen when we go out for a night in the town. But what you don’t expect is your request for a tab to be denied. If it happens, there’s probably a good reason behind it.

TikTok content creator @michellebellexo shared a skit where she’s a bartender refusing to open a tab. However, her explanation for this move is quite shocking. We didn't realize this happened to some bartenders.

@michellebellexo This story is from a bartender friend of mine🥰 It is illegal to make a bartender pay for a tab, but it happens to SO many bartenders when cards decline or we have walkouts. I’ve had to pay for many tabs in my day😅 #bartender #serviceindustry #server #bartenderstories ♬ original sound - Michelle Charlotte Bartender

If you’ve ever been a bartender, you know that things can get hectic. You have to juggle many tasks, especially when it’s busy. One of the things you don’t want to do is deal with a drunk customer whose card got declined. But if the customer bails on their tab, it can leave the bartender in an awkward situation. We know it is illegal for bartenders to have to pay the tab of customers with declined cards. But it seems this does happen even though it shouldn’t. This video does an excellent job of making a crappy situation humorous.

Let’s see how the TikTokers reacted to this skit. User @KJCaldyy wrote, “It is illegal for an employer to force an employee to pay a tab that was walked out on.” @Samantha Smallwood said, “Would those people get banned from the bar? I couldn’t imagine leaving a tab like that.” @Ali exclaimed, “Have a cop friend start running names on cards and send them a bill!” @Teentigermom93 admitted, “Denny’s made us pay for the tabs when teenagers walked out on us.”

It's a shame that an establishment can force the employee to pay for someone else’s reckless behavior. If you enjoyed the skit and want more content, visit @michellebellexo’s TikTok channel. You never know what she’ll make into a skit, but we know it’ll be fun.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !