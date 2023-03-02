Open in App
San Diego County, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Here's Where San Diego Had Record-Breaking Cold Temperatures On Wednesday

By KOGO News,

5 days ago

The National Weather Service to issues a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning for several parts of San Diego County Wednesday night.

From the coast and beaches to the inland communities and the mountain neighborhoods, weather officials warned levels could drop as low as freezing.

According to data collected by NWS, seven areas in the county either had record-breaking low temperatures or tied the previous record on Wednesday.

Fox 5 San Diego says Vista hit 52 degrees Wednesday, breaking the 2015 record of 55 degrees, and Alpine dropped to 46 degrees, breaking the previous 1953 record of 49 degrees.

There were five other areas that tied with previous temperature levels. Here’s a breakdown of those numbers.

— Oceanside (Harbor): 55 degrees; tied with 1962 record.

— Escondido: 53 degrees; tied with 2015 record.

— Ramona: 50 degrees; tied with 2015 record.

— El Cajon: 54 degrees, tied with 1979 record.

— Palomar Mountain: 32 degrees; tied with 1951 record.

