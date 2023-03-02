Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton explains why he wanted Vic Fangio in Denver

By Mike Masala,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzd1N_0l5VORm400

While the Miami Dolphins fans waited for confirmation that Vic Fangio would become their team’s defensive coordinator, there was plenty of speculation about other landing spots.

The most discussed outside of South Florida was Denver, coaching with Sean Payton, who, like Fangio, sat 2022 out of football. While Fangio was definitely being courted by the Broncos, he found his way to Miami, where he became the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

At this week’s combine, Payton was asked about courting Fangio this offseason, and he had nothing but great things to say about him.

“Do I think he would’ve been a great asset for us,” Payton asked himself. “Yes. We were planning, in this year away, if the right scenario came up that we’d work together. I think this one was just a little unique because it wasn’t too long ago that he was here. Certainly, I tried, talked to him. Tried to twist his arm. I’m excited for his opportunity in Miami. I think he’s a talented coach. We went against each other for years, like, our teams, and it was always a challenge.”

Fangio’s presence with the Dolphins is one that could change a lot of things with a defense that’s loaded with talented players. If he can get the most out of them, the sky is the limit for Miami in 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA2 days ago
Skip Bayless Rips Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys for Telegraphing Interest in One QB at NFL Combine
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO26 days ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO12 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA22 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark after failing to agree on reworked contract
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Morning mock draft: Bills land excellent haul in three-round projection
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy