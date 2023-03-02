Sean Payton explains why he wanted Vic Fangio in Denver

While the Miami Dolphins fans waited for confirmation that Vic Fangio would become their team’s defensive coordinator, there was plenty of speculation about other landing spots.

The most discussed outside of South Florida was Denver, coaching with Sean Payton, who, like Fangio, sat 2022 out of football. While Fangio was definitely being courted by the Broncos, he found his way to Miami, where he became the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

At this week’s combine, Payton was asked about courting Fangio this offseason, and he had nothing but great things to say about him.

“Do I think he would’ve been a great asset for us,” Payton asked himself. “Yes. We were planning, in this year away, if the right scenario came up that we’d work together. I think this one was just a little unique because it wasn’t too long ago that he was here. Certainly, I tried, talked to him. Tried to twist his arm. I’m excited for his opportunity in Miami. I think he’s a talented coach. We went against each other for years, like, our teams, and it was always a challenge.”

Fangio’s presence with the Dolphins is one that could change a lot of things with a defense that’s loaded with talented players. If he can get the most out of them, the sky is the limit for Miami in 2023.