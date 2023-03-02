Wyandotte Police Department mourns unexpected loss of officer who just entered retirement 1 month ago

WYANDOTTE (WWJ) - A Downriver police department is grieving one of their own after announcing a retired officer who served almost 24 years on the force died unexpectedly Wednesday evening.

"This is so sad because Torolski retired from the PD only a little over a month ago," the department said in a social media post. "Sadly he won't be able to live out his retirement dream of moving to Florida with his wife."

The department described Torolski as a kind soul who never had anything bad to say about anyone and was always smiling.

We regret to inform our followers that we have lost one of our own. Ofc. Torolski aka "Toro" passed away unexpectedly... Posted by Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan on Thursday, March 2, 2023

"Toro was best known at WPD for his kindness, generosity and love of life," the statement continued. "He was a die hard Wolverine fan. He boldly predicted, EVERY YEAR, that the Lions would win the Superbowl!"

The department said Torolski was fun to work with and served not only as a fellow officer, but also as a brother and friend to all.

"We were all truly blessed to have known and loved 'Toro,' authorities for the department added. "R.I.P. 'Toro' -- our condolences to your wife, family, neighbors and friends."

No other details surrounding the former officer's death were released.