Ray Township, MI
WWJ News Radio

71-year-old linked to aviation club in Macomb County accused of sexually abusing teen

By Wwj Newsroom,

5 days ago

RAY TWP. (WWJ) -- A 71-year-old is in police custody, accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor in Macomb County.

According to Michigan State Police, detectives were made aware of possible criminal sexual conduct involving the suspect, identified as a member of an aviation club in Ray Township, and a 15-year-old victim.

MSP said investigators discovered that this alleged abused of this child had been going on for several months.

Police executed two search warrants — one at the suspect's home and one at the Ray Township Airport — and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect's name, photo and other details have not been released, with expected charges still pending.

MSP said detectives are working with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and federal prosecutors as the investigation continues.

Police did not say how the suspect was acquainted with this victim.

