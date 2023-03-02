Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness and LA Fitness planning to close their facilities within next month

Edward-Elmhurst Health announced that its health and fitness center at 775 Brom Drive in Naperville will close April 1 as part of the health system's plans to expand patient care service options on the Edward Hospital campus. Edward-Elmhurst Health/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Two fitness clubs in Naperville will close their doors over the next month.

Edward-Elmhurst Health & Fitness at 775 Brom Drive on the Edward Hospital campus will close April 1, an Edward-Elmhurst Health news release said Thursday.

The executive leadership team made the decision to close the facility, which opened in 1988, in order to use the site to expand options for additional patient care services on the Naperville hospital’s campus.

No information on what services might be opening in the building were announced.

Those who use the fitness facility can switch to Edward-Elmhurst’s Seven Bridges health club, located about 15 minutes to the east at 6600 S. Route 53 in Woodridge.

Programming at Seven Bridges closely matches that of the Naperville location, including a medical fitness program, the release said. It also offers spa services, including massages and body, skin and nail care.

Anyone with questions should email FitnessCenters@EEHealth.org , the release said.

The closing date for LA Fitness on Freedom Drive in north Naperville is March 28.

Those whose membership lists that location as their home club will be able to transfer to the LA Fitness’ Route 59 Signature club at 3116 S. Route 59 in south Naperville.

The company did not respond to a request for information about the reasons for the closure.

The announcement comes just as the Naperville City Council prepares to sell 12.55 acres of city-owned property at 103rd Street and Route 59 to LTF Real Estate for $6.56 million so the company can construct a Life Time Fitness health club on that site.

Council members will discuss the sale Tuesday after the issue was tabled at the Feb. 21 meeting at the request of the buyer.

subaker@tribpub.com