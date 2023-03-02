Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ Sets Final Performance Date

Lea Michele ’s run as Fanny Brice on Funny Girl is coming to an end. The Broadway show announced that after extending its run, the cast’s final bow is set for Sept. 3.

A week after the final show on Broadway, the musical will embark on a U.S. tour stopping in 30 cities, though Michele will not join the cast on the road.

Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice on Sept. 6, 2022, after replacing Beanie Feldstein in the revival, which first premiered in April of last year. Feldstein pulled out of the show earlier than anticipated following subpar critical reactions, especially regarding her performance. Feldstein’s last show was on July 31.

“A dream come true is an understatement,” Michele wrote on Instagram when news of her casting broke. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th.”

The role was also a full-circle moment for the actress. Michele’s Glee character Rachel Barry was known for her dream of playing Fanny on the show, originally performed by Barbra Streisand. (Michele also performed “ Don’t Rain on My Parade ” during the 2010 Tony Awards.) Michele’s role in the Broadway show marked her first since leaving Spring Awakening in 2008.

Last November, Funny Girl released a cast recording version of her opening number “I’m the Greatest Star,” which Michele told Rolling Stone “sets the tone” for the production.

“I relate so much to Fanny’s drive and ambition as it’s something I felt my entire life, and I connect to everything she says throughout this song,” Michele said. “This is our moment in the show where everyone gets on board and begins rooting for this young girl to achieve all of her dreams.”

She added, “She knows she is the greatest star, now they know she’s the greatest star, and then soon the whole world will know.”

