MI5 director-general ‘profoundly sorry’ security service did not ‘prevent’ Manchester Arena attack

The MI5 director-general has said he is “profoundly sorry” the security service “did not prevent” the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Ken McCallum spoke on Thursday (2 March) after an inquiry found the security service missed a “significant” chance to take action that might have prevented the bombing.

“The terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena was a terrible tragedy,” he said.

“Gathering covert intelligence is difficult, but had we managed to seize the slim chance we had, those impacted might not have experienced such appalling loss and trauma. I am profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack.”

