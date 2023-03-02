Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

MI5 director-general ‘profoundly sorry’ security service did not ‘prevent’ Manchester Arena attack

By Oliver Browning,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrllD_0l5VDMmi00

The MI5 director-general has said he is “profoundly sorry” the security service “did not prevent” the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Ken McCallum spoke on Thursday (2 March) after an inquiry found the security service missed a “significant” chance to take action that might have prevented the bombing.

“The terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena was a terrible tragedy,” he said.

“Gathering covert intelligence is difficult, but had we managed to seize the slim chance we had, those impacted might not have experienced such appalling loss and trauma. I am profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL21 hours ago
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy