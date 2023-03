Sue Gray , the investigator of lockdown-busting parties in Boris Johnson ’s government, has quit the Cabinet Office and looks set to join the Labour Party as chief of staff.

The Whitehall veteran was thrust into the limelight when she published a bombshell report in May 2022 detailing how officials drank so much they were sick at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.

Six weeks later, the then-prime minister was forced out of office by his own cabinet and MPs.

