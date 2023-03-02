Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings continue to get sent this ball hawking cornerback

By Tyler Forness,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNgSg_0l5VDCxS00

The Minnesota Vikings have a need at cornerback and they continue to get sent them. In the latest mock draft roundup, the Vikings have been sent a cornerback 91 times out of 178 mock drafts, a shade over 51% of the time.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling is one that has been banging the drum for the Vikings to take a cornerback in the first round. His choice continues to be Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

“Getting Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator is a huge win for one of the league’s worst defenses last year, but now they need to improve the personnel in a similar way. Flores needs confident, playmaking corners with size, length, instincts and ball skills to make his scheme go, making Forbes the ideal fit.”

Forbes told the media on Thursday that he played this past season at 173 lbs but can get up to 181 lbs. That will be an issue for some teams, but the Vikings have a similar player in Cameron Dantzler. While this regime didn’t draft him, they will know how to utilize someone with that frame.

