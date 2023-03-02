Six US Air Force employees fired for failing to keep nuclear weapons stockpile secure

Six US Air Force personnel were fired for failing to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear stockpile.

Two commanders and four subordinates were relieved of duty at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota after their units failed an inspection, according to CNN.

The base houses strategic bombers and missile silos, two branches of America’s “nuclear triad” military structure. Both Commanders were part of the 5th Mission Support Group and the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

The news organisation says that the security inspection is a pass/fail test and that the results are classified. There is no suggestion that the inspection failure had anything to do with the actual handling of the nuclear weapons themselves, said CNN.

One defence official told CNN that the failed test was for “non-compliance vehicle and equipment safety inspections”.

Colonel Brus Vidal, director of public affairs at the Air Force Global Strike Command, refused to confirm the exact nature of the failed test.

“We have deliberate and disciplined inspection protocols and we expect 100 per cent compliance,” Col Vidal told CNN. “Anything less than 100 per cent compliance is unacceptable. It’s that important to us.”

Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement that the two commanders had been relieved of duty “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties.”

“These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our Nation’s nuclear mission,” said Major Gen Andrew Gebara , commander of 8th Air Force.

“Eighth Force continues to safeguard global combat power and conduct around-the-clock strategic deterrence operations in a safe, secure and effective manner,” Maj Gen Gebara said. “Our mission is foundational to our Nation’s defense, and we remain committed to the success of that no-fail mission.”