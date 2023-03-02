Kentucky House advances bill to ban gender transition services for trans youths

This story discusses suicide and mental health issues. If you're in crisis, help is available: Call the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org/chat .

If you or someone you know needs trans peer support, you can call Trans Kentucky at 859-448-5428 or visit transkentucky.com . Nationally, you can call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or visit translifeline.org . LGBTQ+ youth can get support from the Trevor Project by calling 866-488-7386 or visiting thetrevorproject.org .

FRANKFORT, Ky. – As opponents’ chants of “shame” reverberated throughout the state Capitol, the House overwhelmingly passed a measure that would prevent trans youth from receiving life-saving gender-affirming treatments.

A retooled version of Kentucky’s House Bill 470 passed the full House on a 75-22 vote after being approved earlier by the House Judiciary Committee. The bill zeroes in on limiting medical services tied to gender transitions for minors, rather than penalizing elements of social transitioning like using new pronouns.

Under the measure, health care providers who provide gender transition services could risk losing their licenses, but they would no longer be subject to criminal charges for not disclosing providing those services.

The legislation still prohibits youths from legally changing their name or birth certificate if the change is tied to a gender transition.

Barely an hour had eclipsed between the House Judiciary Committee voting to advance HB 470 in a special meeting and discussion beginning on the House floor.

Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, who sponsored HB 470, said she filed it to protect children from "irreparable damage."

She said she believes "there's a great deal of compassion in this body for the children under the age of 18 who seek the services and their parents," but the government has a compelling interest to keep children from harm.

Opponents argued the bill would prevent trans youths from accessing needed supports. Research shows gender-affirming medical treatments impacted by the bill, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, are consistently linked to drops in depression, suicides and anxiety for youths with gender dysphoria, said Rep. Lisa Willner, a Louisville Democrat and psychologist.

"If somebody decided they were going to deny you medically necessary care that would save your life, how would you feel?" Miles Joyner, a trans man and social worker in Louisville, asked the committee.

Northern Kentucky pediatrician Chris Bolling testified that HB 470 would label medical treatments considered to be the standard of care for those with gender dysphoria as "unprofessional and unethical." HB 470 would make it "nearly impossible" for pediatricians to help their patients, he said.

People who testified in favor of the bill, including three doctors, questioned the research the opponents had just used to support the need for gender-affirming care. Two of those doctors were based out of state; one of them has ties to a medical-focused group designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

Luka Hein, a 21-year-old person who detransitioned after transitioning female-to-male in their teens, also spoke in support of the measure. Other speakers said it is rare for those who transition to regret doing so.

Chris Hartman, who leads the Fairness Campaign, reminded the committee of a series of studies he sent them showing gender-affirming care is "life-saving health care for transgender kids."

"Without their access to it, you will kill Kentucky's kids," he said. "Make no mistake about it."

Around 59% of trans and non-binary youths seriously considered suicide in the last year, according to a 2022 report from The Trevor Project. Nearly one-quarter of them attempted suicide.

The committee voted 14-7 to advance HB 470 to the House floor. Republican Reps. Kim Banta, Kim Moser and Stephanie Dietz joined Democrats in voting against the bill.

Moser feared the impact the bill could have on health care workers, who would be legally liable for 30 years after providing a gender transition treatment. Banta said the bill would take rights away from parents over their child's medical decisions.

In a rare move, opponents to HB 470 were allowed to testify before Decker formally introduced the bill or its committee substitute – preventing them from weighing in on the new language.

The committee substitute also was not posted publicly before the meeting, which was specially called on Wednesday. Lawmakers also added a committee amendment to the substitute of the measure mid-meeting.

Because HB 470 already had two of its required three readings, it was able to get its final reading on the House floor Thursday. More than one-third of Kentucky's House had signed on as co-sponsors before Thursday. The bill now goes to the Senate.

HB 470 is one of at least 10 bills targeting the LGBTQ community, particularly the state’s trans youths, in Kentucky. Earlier Thursday, Senate Bill 115, which would place restrictions on drag shows, easily passed out of a Senate committee.

A recent Mason-Dixon poll question paid for by the Fairness Campaign found nearly three-quarters of Kentuckians oppose laws letting state leaders overrule parents' wishes for gender-affirming care for their child.

That opposition was clear Thursday, with people rallying against anti-LGBTQ legislation outside the Capitol between committee votes. The committee room was standing-room only for the vote, with everyone else watching from an overflow room or standing outside in the hallway.

Chants of "Shame!" immediately broke out following the committee vote, continuing for several minutes in the hallway outside before switching to chants encouraging protesters to vote out lawmakers who supported the measure.

Protesters quickly moved over the space outside the House chambers, their chants remaining audible in both the House and the Senate on the opposite side of the Capitol.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky House advances bill to ban gender transition services for trans youths