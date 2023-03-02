Open in App
Joey Porter Jr. says he modeled his game after Jalen Ramsey

By Skyler Carlin,

6 days ago
The incoming class of cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft is expected to be a solid bunch and many of them grew up watching the current defensive backs in the league. Joey Porter Jr., an expected first-round pick out of Penn State, said at the NFL combine on Thursday that he models his game after Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

Porter is the son of the former linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he’s a lengthy, athletic cornerback that is drawing a ton of buzz in the first round. While Porter recorded only one interception during his time at Penn State, he possesses elite ball skills, breaking up 11 passes in 2022.

When watching Porter, there are certainly traits he has that could put him on the trajectory of being one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. And watching Ramsey and learning from one of the best cornerbacks is one way Porter can continue to hone his skills in the NFL.

