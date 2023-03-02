Gas Watch: Austin area pump prices see another decline as crude prices fluctuate

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin area drivers are paying a bit less at the pump this week, according to the latest data from AAA Texas' Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Austin-San Marcos metro area is $2.94 this week, down six cents from last week and 36 cents cheaper than this time a year ago.

The statewide average is down three cents this week, also to $2.94 a gallon, which is 37 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Of the 27 metropolitan areas AAA surveys in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.23 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.83 per gallon.

The higher fuel demand outlook from China along with the supply concerns from the Ukraine-Russia war continue to keep crude oil prices volatile. As a result, prices at the pump are once again mixed with some areas seeing decreases while others are paying more from last week. Inflation and higher interest rates are playing into market uncertainty as an economic slowdown weighs on the minds of analysts while demand for travel remains optimistic.

Texas drivers are continuing to see the lowest average in the country, while drivers in Hawaii are paying the nation's highest average - at $4.88 a gallon for regular unleaded.