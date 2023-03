Kimball Fire Chief Ed Gratz said both directions of Interstate 94 between Wadhams and Gratiot are back open shortly before 4 p.m.

Gratz said a vehicle working in the area resulting in the wires coming down across both directions of traffic about 1 p.m.

DTE responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Update: I-94 back open after downed wires