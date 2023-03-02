Bruins put Hall, Foligno on IR with no timetables on return

Bruins sign David Pastrnak to 8-year, $90 million extension 03:47

BOSTON -- Thursday was marked by some significantly positive news for the Bruins. But there was also a bit of a flip side.

On the same day that the Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi and signed David Pastrnak to a long-term extension, the team placed both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno on injured reserve, with Hall going on long-term injured reserve.

Both left wingers suffered lower-body injuries on the Bruins' recent trip out west, with Hall getting hurt on Saturday in Vancouver and Foligno getting hurt in Calgary on Tuesday.

General manager Don Sweeney said that there's no timetable for the return of either player. He also noted that while he doesn't expect either player to require surgery, he cannot yet rule out that possibility.

Hall scored 16 goales and registered 20 assists this season, primarily as the third-line left winger. Nine of his 36 points have come on the power play.

Foligno, after scoring just two goals and registering 13 points in his first season in Boston, has 10 goals and 16 assists in 60 games, primarily on Boston's fourth line.

Hall's placement on LTIR did allow the cap-strapped Bruins to acquire Tyler Bertuzzi via trade on Thursday. If Hall is healthy enough to return for the playoffs, he would be able to do so, as there is no salary cap in the postseason.