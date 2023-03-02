Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Bruins put Hall, Foligno on IR with no timetables on return

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiAdK_0l5V3dYU00

Bruins sign David Pastrnak to 8-year, $90 million extension 03:47

BOSTON -- Thursday was marked by some significantly positive news for the Bruins. But there was also a bit of a flip side.

On the same day that the Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi and signed David Pastrnak to a long-term extension, the team placed both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno on injured reserve, with Hall going on long-term injured reserve.

Both left wingers suffered lower-body injuries on the Bruins' recent trip out west, with Hall getting hurt on Saturday in Vancouver and Foligno getting hurt in Calgary on Tuesday.

General manager Don Sweeney said that there's no timetable for the return of either player. He also noted that while he doesn't expect either player to require surgery, he cannot yet rule out that possibility.

Hall scored 16 goales and registered 20 assists this season, primarily as the third-line left winger. Nine of his 36 points have come on the power play.

Foligno, after scoring just two goals and registering 13 points in his first season in Boston, has 10 goals and 16 assists in 60 games, primarily on Boston's fourth line.

Hall's placement on LTIR did allow the cap-strapped Bruins to acquire Tyler Bertuzzi via trade on Thursday. If Hall is healthy enough to return for the playoffs, he would be able to do so, as there is no salary cap in the postseason.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Dmitry Orlov named NHL's First Star of the Week
Boston, MA2 days ago
Tyler Bertuzzi makes solid first impression with Bruins
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man finds winning lottery ticket days before it expired, thanks to wife
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hudson, NH police say video shows bus driver abusing kids with disabilities
Hudson, NH1 day ago
Massachusetts man dies while snorkeling off Florida Keys
Weymouth, MA2 days ago
FBI searches Peabody 'creepy doll' business in ongoing investigation
Peabody, MA15 hours ago
Passenger says Leominster man was "out of control" on United flight to Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
Cavs rally to beat Celtics 118-114 in OT
Boston, MA1 day ago
East standings are getting tight for the Celtics
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Is it possible to open an airplane's emergency exit?
Boston, MA20 hours ago
"Cat-astrophic mistake" at airport security prompts pet owner reminder
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Downeaster riders won't be able to buy alcohol during NH stretch
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy