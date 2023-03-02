New Gainesville ultrasound studio offers soon-to-be moms an experience to ‘last a lifetime’

Flourish Ultrasound Studio is a new prenatal ultrasound technology service using 3D, 4D and HD ultrasound technology located inside the Hunt Tower in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Expectant mothers don’t have to wait for their next OB/GYN appointment to roll around to see their little one’s developing face.

In the interim, they have Flourish Ultrasound Studio within walking distance of their go-to lunch spot on the Gainesville square.

Flourish Ultrasound Studio

Where: 200 Main St. SW, Suite 302, Gainesville

Hours: By appointment only

Located inside the Hunt Tower, the studio offers elective 2D, 3D, 4D and HD prenatal ultrasound technology provided by owner and veteran ultrasound technician Sybil Norwood.

Not to be confused with or take the place of ultrasound at a doctor’s office, the studio’s services are strictly provided to women who have already undergone a medical, diagnostic ultrasound ordered by their health care provider to confirm their due date and screen for issues and anomalies.

As an elective service, ultrasounds at Flourish are not currently covered by insurance. The studio accepts cash, Mastercard and Visa payment methods.

Norwood has a decade of ultrasound experience behind her, administering the technology at Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Longstreet Clinic in Gainesville before an 11-year stint as a stay-at-home mom.

Sybil Norwood has opened Flourish Ultrasound Studio prenatal ultrasound technology service using 3D, 4D and HD ultrasound technology inside the Hunt Tower in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

With her two children now in their teen years at 15 and 17, Norwood said she was ready to return to work and liked the idea of being her own boss.

Norwood’s studio is the first of its kind in Gainesville. Until now, the nearest 3D/4D ultrasound studios were in Cleveland and Buford.

“Gainesville was needing a place like this,” she said. “It’s the fun part of ultrasound — the cute 3D pictures, 4D pictures. Technology’s come a long way.”

The 2D ultrasound is the standard black-and-white image most often provided at a doctor’s appointment, according to Norwood; 3D images show more detail of the baby’s facial features while 4D shows his or her movement in the womb. HD ultrasound shows richer color and detail in high definition.

Norwood recommends scheduling a 4D ultrasound between 26 and 34 weeks, though any time after 22 weeks is ideal.

“It’s so special (and will) last a lifetime,” she said. “You’re always going to remember, ‘The first time I saw your sweet face on ultrasound.’ I remember my ultrasounds with both of my kids and how magical it was being able to see them. Now, with the 3D/4D (imagery), you can really see what your baby’s going to look like. It makes it more real.”

According to Norwood, clinical settings typically reserve 3D and 4D ultrasounds “for certain things like the heart or certain defects; you can see it better because you’re rendering it in all dimensions. But not for the fun, cute pictures — and that’s where I come in.”

Sybil Norwood's Flourish Ultrasound Studio offers clients 3D, 4D and HD ultrasound technology inside the Hunt Tower in downtown Gainesville. Clients can also purchase "heartbeat buddies" that have a recording of the baby's heartbeat inside the stuffed animal. - photo by Scott Rogers

Flourish offers several packages, including gender determination, a 3D/4D/HD special that includes four color photos and a “heads or tails” package to determine the baby’s position leading up to the due date.

As an add-on, the studio offers “heartbeat buddies,” stuffed animals similar to a Build-A-Bear keepsake containing a device with the baby’s recorded heartbeat inside.

At Flourish, clients are welcome to bring as many loved ones to the appointment as they’d like, including children. During the studio’s first week in business, Norwood saw about a dozen family members come through the doors for a client’s appointment.

Norwood also offers live streaming during appointments, “so if Grandma in Michigan can’t be here, she can watch it as it’s happening.”

“I remember the magic and excitement of having the ultrasound with my babies. I know how important it is, if you already have kids and family, that they can experience that with you and not being hindered by a more clinical setting,” Norwood said. “As a mother, I love seeing their faces light up when they get to see (their baby) and Grandma tearing up — I understand that magic because I had it, and I want everyone else to have it.”

Flourish Ultrasound Studio is open by appointment only. Clients can select packages and schedule appointments online at flourishultrasound.com/pricing-packages.

For more information, contact 678-943-2192 or info@flourishultrasound.com, or visit flourishultrasound.com.

