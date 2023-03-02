Open in App
Lindsay Hubbard slams ‘bad friend’ Danielle Olivera for wanting her support

By Caroline Blair,

5 days ago

Lindsay Hubbard didn’t contact Danielle Olivera following her breakup from Robert Sieber – because she feels her ex-gal pal had been a “bad friend” to her.

“No.. I didn’t reach out because I wasn’t ready to forgive all the things she did and said over summer – where she made it clear she was not in support of my growth & happiness,” Hubbard, 36, commented under a @BravoByBetches Instagram clip of Olivera, 34, sharing her side of the story on the “Mention It All” podcast .

The “Summer House” star continued on, arguing that Olivera can’t “expect” her to be a “supportive friend” after her former bestie was a “bad friend.”

“Makes no sense. Sorry,” Hubbard concluded.

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard addressed why she didn’t reach out to “bad friend” Danielle Olivera, after learning of her breakup from Robert Sieber.
danielleolivera/Instagram
Hubbard didn’t hold back in her Instagram comment response.
In the podcast clip, Olivera admitted it’s “hard” for her to think about how Hubbard hasn’t reached out to her since their summer falling out – especially upon speculation that she and her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years had broken up last fall.

“It bothers me that we haven’t gotten to that point yet, of like reaching out, especially [because of] what’s going on in my personal life with Robert,” Olivera said.

Olivera admitted to having “hope” that Hubbard would’ve reached out.
“I thought there was a hope that maybe she’d be like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not in a good place right now or I’m not speaking, but I just want to let you know that I heard what’s going on and I’m here for you.’ Something like that. But no, she’s planning a wedding,” Olivera concluded.

Olivera recently confirmed that she and Sieber broke up last November.

Oliver and Sieber split last November after dating for over two years.
Over the last few months, both Hubbard and Olivera have shared their thoughts on the friendship breakup – with Olivera recently slamming her ex bestie as “self-absorbed.”

“She never had to go to bat for me, and I’ve never really stood up for myself with her, like, on what I need until now, and she didn’t even get it,” Olivera told ET last week. “She didn’t respond well, she didn’t even understand that it was a possibility that that could be the case, because she’s the word I use in the beginning, ‘self-absorbed.’”

Olivera recently described her ex-BFF as “self-absorbed” while Hubbard said she was “absolutely surprised” by the whole ordeal.
Meanwhile, Hubbard said she was blindsided by the whole debacle during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on Feb. 10.

“I was absolutely surprised,” Hubbard explained. “I walked into this summer thinking that we were all good, everything was great, we were best friends … and it turned out that there was a lot more that she had to say … and not to me.”

“Summer House” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

