This Is Georgia's Best Italian Restaurant

Is there anything better than a plate of pasta that is so good it lights a fire in your soul? Just because Italy is halfway around the world doesn't mean you can't find deliciously authentic Italian cuisine right here in Georgia . Whether you are looking for a fresh seafood linguini, a filling chicken parmesan or even a flavorful braised osso bucco, you're never too far from an incredible Italian restaurant waiting to welcome you in with open arms.

5 Reasons To Visit recently released its "Best List" of the top Italian restaurant in each state, from gourmet dishes whipped up in elegant hotels to restaurants serving up meals created by James Beard Award-nominated chefs.

So which Georgia eatery is considered the best Italian restaurant in the state?

St. Cecilia

This Atlanta restaurant serves quality meals that you could expect to enjoy during a trip to the coast of Italy, focusing on pasta and seafood dishes that are sure to please. St. Cecilia is located at 3455 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"St. Cecilia, from Atlanta chef-owner Ford Fry, serves coastal European food — simple and thoughtful dishes inspired by the coastline of Italy. Located in Buckhead's Pinnacle Building, St. Cecilia displays the Italian trademarks that have always stood the test of time, old-world and ingredient-driven. The menu has plenty of options, but seafood and pasta lovers will be especially delighted. Start with small plates like fresh Crudo, cured meats, Hearth Roasted Octopus, and Burrata. Then move on to seasonal entrées, like Maine Sea Scallops and Wood Roasted Bronzino. And after dinner, sample a few of pastry chef Chyrsta Poulos' Italian-inspired desserts, like the amazing Pear Pudding Cake."

