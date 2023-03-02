Five Standouts from Florida State's Final Tour of Duty Workout of the Offseason

A couple of Seminoles are shining as we head into spring camp.

"How important this logo is, to put their stamp on it; you've got guys who chose to come back, who want a brick with their name on it out front," Florida State strength and condition coach Josh Storms said when he spoke on Thursday morning as the Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their annual Tour of Duty workouts.

It was a chance for the media to get a sneak peek at how the team has progressed in the offseason and see incoming freshmen and transfers who are getting accustomed to the grind in Tallahassee.

While the month-long workout was challenging for everyone involved, and there was improvement across the board, these are five players that stood out heading into spring camp.

RB Trey Benson

Benson looked the part, and at his new size, his agility and speed appeared unnatural. He outperformed everyone in drills, including leaner guys who you would expect to be faster. Benson rushed for 990 yards last season and should put up a similar number in 2023.

DB Greedy Vance

Vance showed a lot of growth in his demeanor from last season and seemed to be taking a more prominent role as a leader. While both sides of the ball supported each other, he seemed to take ownership of his position and group. Vance has gained some weight and head coach Mike Norvell hinted that he might be playing a more hybrid role in his post practice interview.

RB Caziah Holmes

Holmes has added weight to his frame and showcased his explosive ability even after a grueling Tour of Duty. After being on the scout team in 2022 due to transfer policies, he showed fight and determination on Thursday. The only question is, who will be the scout team running back moving forward?

DL Joshua Farmer

One of the guys who showed the most effort, Farmer's engine was full throttle and he looks to be competing for the top spot on the depth chart. He was constantly giving it his all and using his energy to bring up his teammates.

