Get all the Texas girls state basketball playoff brackets on SBLive for every classification in the Lone Star State

The 2023 Texas girls high school basketball playoffs conclude this week with the UIL state semifinal and championship rounds taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The state tournament semifinal matchups tip-off on Thursday, March 2 and finish on Friday, March 3.

Classes 1A, 3A and 5A will play their semifinal games Thursday. Classes 2A, 4A and 6A will play Friday.

Every classification will play its state championship games on Saturday, March 4.

Stay with SBLive Texas for complete coverage of the UIL playoffs, and scroll below for matchups, game times and brackets across all classifications:

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 1A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 3A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 5A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 6A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

State championship game times for each classification are listed below:

Class 1A - 8:30 a.m.

Class 2A - 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A - 10:00 a.m.

Class 4A - 7:00 p.m

Class 5A - 3:00 p.m.

Class 6A - 8:30 p.m.

Want more coverage?

Catch up on the regional round

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 1A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 1A Girls Basketball Region 3 and 4

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 2A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 2A Girls Basketball Region 3 and 4

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 3A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 3A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 4A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 4A Girls Basketball Region 3 and 4

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 5A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 5A Girls Basketball Region 3 and 4

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 6A Girls Basketball Region 1 and 2

2023 Texas (UIL) Class 6A Girls Basketball Region 3 and 4