Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Book Hits No. 1 On Amazon The Day It’s Released

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may or may not be running for president in 2024. But he took the usual first step for a presidential contender: He wrote a book.

And it paid off.

On Wednesday, the Republican governor’s work claimed the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s bestseller list — on the same day it was released.

“The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” tells the story of DeSantis’ background, including growing up in Dunedin, and his rise in politics.

As the book itself describes its contents: “A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, ‘The Courage to Be Free’ delivers something rare from an elected leader: stories of victory. This book is a winning blueprint for patriots across the country. And it is a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.”

The Blaze, a conservative website, noted this is DeSantis’ second book. “Dreams from Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama” came out in 2011, a year before DeSantis won election to Congress. He served in Washington for six years before being elected governor in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Broadside Books, the conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, printed 250,000 hardcover copies of DeSantis’ tome.

Broadside Books editorial director Eric Nelson called it “one of the largest printings we’ve ever done.”

On Twitter, Nelson added, “Ron DeSantis’s book may have the biggest first week of sales for any book by a sitting politician or presidential hopeful. It’s going to be bigger than the first week of sales for Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and maybe even Barack Obama.”

