NFLPA survey gives Steelers' facilities low marks in several categories 01:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NFLPA's team report cards show the Steelers' facilities receiving D marks in multiple categories.

Out of the eight categories listed in the report , the Steelers finished in the bottom 20 in five of them and ranked 22nd overall out of 31 teams.

The Steelers recieved a D-minus for the treatment of families, ranking second-to-last in a post-game gathering area for families and 23rd for support of those players' families.

The Steelers didn't fare much better in the categories of training room and locker room facilities, scoring a D-minus and D-plus respectively. Players said they think the facilities need to be renovated and there isn't enough space.

The Steelers did score well in a few categories amongst players. They got A-minus for strength coaches who add to the success of the players. Most teams rate their strength coaches positively -- the Steelers are tied 17th in the league with their A-minus rating.

The Steelers also ranked in the top ten among teams in the league in terms of food service and nutrition. They received a B-plus marking, with 60% of the players saying that there is enough room in the cafeteria and all three meals are provided.