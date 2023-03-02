Open in App
Moab, UT
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Lawsuit Reveals Brian Laundrie Was ‘Mental and Emotional Threat’ Weeks Before Murder

By Samantha Whidden,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clsmY_0l5UlG3v00
(Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

More than a year and a half after Gabby Petito died at the hands of her then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie, new evidence reveals that Laundrie was a “mental and emotional threat” weeks before the murder.

According to Fox News, the evidence in a new court filing late Wednesday (March 1st) after the lawyers of Petito’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt showed transcripts of an interview between a Moab, Utah police officer who encountered the couple at the infamous car stop. The stop happened roughly two weeks before Laundrie stranded and bludgeoned Petito to death in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Although Utah statute reportedly requires police officers to make arrests or issue citations in all domestic incidents, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie didn’t face any charges.

Due to the lack of an arrest, an outside investigation by Price Police Department captain, Brandon Ratcliff occured. He faulted the responder Moab officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins, for “unintentional mistakes.” Ratcliff also made a series of disciplinary and training recommendations. The lawsuit now accuses Pratt of willful misconduct. It alleges that the Moab Police Department failed to implement a “lethality assessment protocol” well.

During the stop, Gabby Petito was visibly shaken. She also told the authorities that Laundrie had grabbed her face and gestured toward her neck. However, the police officers accused Petito of being the aggressor in the situation. The two officers did not deem Laundrie as being a potential suspect even though the 9-1-1 called alleged he had hit Petito in public.

Police Officer Involver in Moab, Utah Traffic Stop Said He Didn’t Believe Gabby Petito Committed Any Assault on Brian Laundrie

Meanwhile, during an exchange with Ratcliffe during the investigation, Moab officer Eric Pratt stated he didn’t actually believe that Gabby Petito committed any assault on Brian Laundrie.

“I took my 16 years of experience, and said I believed Gabby,” Pratt stated. “Based on the totality of circumstances and based on what she appears physically capable of and biased off what I saw him doing and acting the way he was acting, I don’t think she assaulted him.”

Pratt also allegedly described Laundrie as being a “weird, not healthy dude” and showed more “red flags than a Chinese communist rally.” He then stated he thought Laundrie was an emotional and mental threat to Petito. Despite this, the couple was able to leave the town after spending one night apart. Ratcliffe questioned Pratt and Robbins’ decision to do an arrest.

“Just because Gabby was determined to be the predominant aggressor as it related to this incident, doesn’t mean she was the long-term predominant aggressor in this relationship,” Ratcliff stated.

However, he also noted that the officers were unable to have actionable evidence at the time of the stop. Pratt went on to tell Ratcliff that he found the statement from the reporting party. It revealed that Petito and Laundrie shared a “strangely consistent” description of Laundrie putting his hands on Petito’s face.

Gabby Petito’s parents are currently seeking $50 million in damages.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Gabby Petito's family released photos of her bruised face, saying Utah police ignored evidence that Brian Laundrie was abusing her
Moab, UT28 days ago
Selfie taken by Gabby Petito shows she had a facial injury on the day she was interviewed by Moab police over domestic disturbance call, lawyer says
Moab, UT28 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
Boulder, CO26 days ago
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Colorado Authorities Respond to Unearthed DNA Documents From Original Investigator
Boulder, CO22 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO13 days ago
Brian Laundrie Found with Shady Letter From Mom: Burn After Reading
Moab, UT19 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID11 days ago
Clue in Idaho Murder Case Leaves Question About Bryan Kohberger Evidence
Moscow, ID25 days ago
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
Norman, OK28 days ago
Bryan Kohberger’s former friends tell how he became addicted to heroin because he wanted ‘validation’
Moscow, ID13 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX4 days ago
Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Bombshell rehab call reveals Murdaugh confessing to ‘side of road’ shooting plot
Islandton, SC19 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO20 days ago
Police Reveal New Details Into Joe Mixon Shooting Investigation
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
WATCH: Video Leaked of Alleged Assault Committed by Jackson Mahomes
Overland Park, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy