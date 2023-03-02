Michael B Jordan Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

After 25 years in the acting game, Michael B Jordan receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jordan, who made his first television appearance on shows like The Cosby Show and The Sopranos, gathered with his peers to celebrate the honor.

Jordan looked dapper in a royal blue suit as he posed alongside director Ryan Ryan Coogler and actor Jonathan Majors. The friends and colleagues celebrated each other at the unveiling, and both gentlemen took to the stage to say a few kind words about Jordan.

Jordan’s accolades don’t stop at acting. He is also a director and producer. In fact, he directed Creed III, a film that stars both him and Majors and produced by Coogler. Coogler has lots of history with the Just Mercy actor. Some of his most notable films, Adonis from Creed, Kilmonger from Black Panther, and Oscar Grant from Fruitvale Station, were written and directed by Coogler. It’s not surprising that Jordan would want both men by his side to commemorate the honor.

Well deserved! A huge congratulations to Michael B. Jordan on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

