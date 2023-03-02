bossierpress.com

NEWEST LOUISIANA CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL MARKER RECOGNIZES FIRST STATE-FUNDED COLLEGE IN SOUTH TO INTEGRATE AND THE STUDENTS WHO MADE IT HAPPEN By Stacey Tinsley, 6 days ago

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette today unveiled the ninth marker along the Louisiana Civil ...