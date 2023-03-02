Open in App
Eau Claire County, WI
Leader Telegram

One wounded, one arrested in Wednesday night shooting

6 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A shooting Wednesday night in a town of Union home left one person wounded and another person there has been arrested.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Birchwood Lane on a report that a person there had been shot.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect in the shooting remained in the house while law enforcement secured the scene. That suspected shooter was then arrested without incident and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail on preliminary charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by being armed while intoxicated.

Comments / 0
