Baileys Trail System to close due to prescribed burns

Wayne National Forest is planning two prescribed burns totaling 1,271 acres this spring in the Baileys Trail System area.

Prescribed burns are intentional fires that are set and managed by professional wildland firefighters. These planned prescribed burns are dependent on weather conditions. They can take place anytime between March 1 and May 31.

For the safety of the public and wildland firefighters, the Baileys Trail System will be temporarily closed to visitors for several days beginning on the day of each prescribed burn. Specific dates of each prescribed burn will be announced one- to-five days in advance as determined by forecasted weather conditions.

Residents are encouraged to watch the both the Wayne National Forest and Bailey’s Trail social media pages and website for the latest information on Baileys Trail System closures.

During these temporary closure periods, all trails in the Baileys Trail System will be closed. Off-trail recreation activities such as hunting, foraging and dispersed camping will also be temporarily restricted in the prescribed burn units. Each closure may last up to two weeks depending on safety conditions.

The Wayne National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and uses environmental factors including temperature, humidity, atmosphere stability, wind direction, wind speed and smoke dispersion.

Wildland firefighters may use ground-based or aerial ignition methods to conduct these prescribed burns. During the day of a prescribed burn, you may see large smoke columns, but there is no need for alarm and the smoke should dissipate quickly.

Prescribed burns help keep southeast Ohio’s oak-dominated ecosystems healthy and resilient. Fire plays an important role in these oak-dominated ecosystems, which are biodiverse, crucial to the food web, and important to our society. For information about wildland fire in the Wayne National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/main/wayne/fire online.

In Southeast Ohio, prescribed burning is used to restore and sustain oak ecosystems. Oak ecosystems — such as oak forests — are ecosystems where oak trees collectively make up a higher proportion of the trees in the canopy than other types of trees. Oak ecosystems are biodiverse, crucial to the food web, and important to our society.

Prescribed burn projects are first proposed and planned by experts and specialists in conjunction with public input. The proposed project is then environmentally analyzed using the National Environmental Policy Act process.

Once the project is approved, the area that is to be burned is divided into a series of “burn units.” Each burn unit then needs to be prepared.

Firelines are first created around the burn unit. A fireline is path resembling a hiking trail where all the burnable woody material has been removed down to mineral soil. These firelines help contain the prescribed burn. Next, potential hazards near the fireline (such a dead trees) or inside the burn unit (such as a structure) are mitigated. This preparation ensures the day of the fire runs safely and smoothly.

At this point, wildland firefighters must wait for the right timing and weather conditions. Prescribed burns can only be conducted during certain times of the year and under certain weather conditions.

Firefighters work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service to carefully monitor the weather forecast for “burn windows,” which are days that are forecasted to meet all timing and weather conditions necessary for a prescribed burn. If a burn window is identified, management will make the decision to schedule a prescribed burn on a specific day within the burn window. Typically, this decision is made one to two days in advance of the burn.

Wildfires do occur in Southeast Ohio, with an average of 397 occurring each year. The typical southeast Ohio wildfire is small, with the vast majority smaller than 10 acres. However, because southeast Ohio is such a patchwork of natural and developed areas, all it takes is one wildfire in the right place at the right time to cause extensive damage.

Wildfires in Ohio can occur during any month of the year, but most occur during Ohio’s spring fire season (March–May) and fall fire season (October–November).