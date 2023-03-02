Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 departure handled badly, says Simon Mayo

Ken Bruce will host his last Radio 2 show on Friday.

Simon Mayo has said it was surprising that the BBC let Ken Bruce continue broadcasting his Radio 2 show after announcing his departure to a rival station.

Bruce will host his last BBC show on Friday after it was axed one month early amid concerns that it was essentially free advertising for his new show.

Bruce, 71, announced in January that he was leaving Radio 2 after 31 years to join Greatest Hits Radio (GHR).

Mayo, who left Radio 2 in December 2018 and later joined GHR, told Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch podcast it was surprising that Bruce’s show remained on air as long as it did.

“The situation has been handled badly,” he said. “I think what’s surprising is that it lingered as long as it did. If you’re on social media, the Greatest Hit Radio Twitter icon is Ken Bruce.”

He added: “Ken is an advert for Greatest Hits Radio now so I can understand why they might have thought we need to hasten these things. It’s unfortunate because it does feel messy. I can imagine in commercial radio he might have been out the door sooner.”

The decision for Bruce to depart Radio 2 four weeks earlier than scheduled was an attempt to prevent him taking listeners across to his new show, the Times reported.

Dan Cocker, a radio producer who works for the BBC and commercial stations, tweeted: “Greatest Hits are promoting their new asset as much as possible. Ken’s name, image and voice are everywhere. Radio 2 recognise Ken is now a Greatest Hits brand and every extra moment he’s in a BBC studio is free advertising for his new gig.”

Bruce has said he will present a new show in the weekday 10am to 1pm slot on GHR.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March. Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break. We wish Ken all the best for the future.”