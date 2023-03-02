Packers Free Agents Stay or Go: Marcedes Lewis

Should the Green Bay Packers re-sign Marcedes Lewis or let him go? We deliver the pros and cons in Part 9 of this series on the Packers’ 2023 free agents.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have 14 players who are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, including revered tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Going in alphabetical order, our “Stay or Go” series will look at each of those players in advance of the official start of free agency on March 15. Why should the Packers re-sign Lewis? Why should they let him go? Is there a replacement on the roster? Could they get a compensatory draft pick in exchange?

Packers Should Re-Sign Marcedes Lewis

The Packers will convene for the start of offseason workouts on April 17. About a month later, on May 19, Lewis will turn 39. Signing a 39-year-old tight end coming off a season of six receptions would be foolish, right?

In most cases, sure. But Lewis is different.

Among nonquarterbacks, Lewis was the oldest player in the NFL to start more than one game in 2022. Lewis, in fact, started all 17 games. He’s started 46 consecutive games, the longest active streak among tight ends.

Lewis starts because he’s good. He remains one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the NFL. You can argue the value of the player grades at Pro Football Focus. But, for what it’s worth, out of 45 tight ends who played at least 200 run-blocking snaps last year, Lewis’ run-blocking grade ranked fifth. If Aaron Jones got around the corner, it’s because Big Dog took care of business at the point of attack. Plus, he allowed only two pressures out of his 73 pass-protecting snaps.

Packers Should Let Lewis Sign Elsewhere Yes, Lewis is still good. But he’s an old man in a young guy’s game. Lewis was a virtual nonfactor in the passing game. It’s not just that he caught only six passes. It’s that he blocked on almost three-fourths of his snaps overall. About 57 percent of his snaps came on running plays. While the Packers would miss his powerful blocking, it might gain from some unpredictability.

Who Would Replace Lewis? It would have to be in the draft. The Packers’ under-contract tight ends are Tyler Davis, who generated a bunch of preseason hype with Robert Tonyan rehabbing his torn ACL but was underwhelming in about 10 snaps per game, and Josiah Deguara, who is more fullback than true on-the-line tight end. Neither of those players could get even close to replacing Lewis as a point-of-attack blocker. They’re not Lewis, but Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Georgia’s Darnell Washington were excellent blockers in college who would provide more upside in the passing attack.

Could the Packers Gain a Compensatory Draft Pick for Lewis? Probably not. Compensatory picks are based mostly on average annual salary, with playing time also part of the equation. Is some other team going to give a part-time player $4 million per season, like the Packers did in 2021? That seems unlikely.