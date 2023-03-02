Wisconsin Draft Hopefuls Have Ringing Endorsements For Joe Rudolph

Former Badger standout defenders Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton speak highly of Joe Rudolph's offensive line development

With the addition of Joe Rudolph as Notre Dame’s new offensive line coach, there is some optimism that he can provide a smooth transition and help to take the unit to the next level. When you look at his resume at the University of Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, there is a lot of good to get excited about. He has developed some strong units over the years, put a bunch of offensive lineman into the NFL and recruited at a high level.

You expect development. You expect a cohesive unit but stylistically, what does that mean exactly? What will be this unit’s identity?

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, a couple of former Wisconsin star defenders provided some insight into what Coach Rudolph built as a part of the Badger program and what characteristics they best exemplified.

The conversation started with star pass rusher Nick Herbig , who is coming off of a dominant junior campaign, collecting 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and forcing two fumbles. According to the Hawaii native, the offensive line demanded the most out of the defense every single day.

“Those guys are grimy, man,” Herbig said. “I mean that in the utmost respectful way. Those guys work hard and they go to the last whistle blows and I respect that. I respect the heck out of those guys.

“They work their butts off and come in everyday with the same mindset that they aren’t going to lose,” he continued. “Those guys helped me a lot for sure.”

That is a ringing endorsement for a player who was just one of five players who were selected as unanimous picks for All-Big Ten first team honors. Herbig ended his Wisconsin career with 36 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. He has a chance to come off the board sometime on Day Two (rounds two and three) of the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

If you tuned into this year’s 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, you most likely left the event overly impressed by former Badger defensive tackle Keeanu Benton . The 6-4, 312-pound standout defender had a great argument as the top defensive lineman down in Mobile at the event. Like Herbig, he was also extremely complimentary of Rudolph’s units that made him better everyday.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Benton explained. “I feel like my freshman year coming in, I was going against Tyler Biadasz and he was good. Then I am going against Joe Tippman and he is a monster as well.

“I am blessed to have gone against those guys because I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Benton added. “If I could go against guys that I could just throw around all day, I wouldn’t get any better. Guys who compete with me, guys that we can go back and forth with during practice, that is what I like to see.”

One of Rudolph’s last pupils at Wisconsin was Tippman, who is now considered to be one of the outstanding interior offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. Funny enough, Wisconsin landed him out of the state of Indiana in the 2019 recruiting class. According to Benton, Tippman perfectly exemplifies what Wisconsin has valued in offensive lineman during Rudolph’s tenure.

“He is a smart guy, of course you have to be smart to play center,” said Benton. “He is a smart, strong and dependable guy. I really like going against him. He also knows how to lead the offensive line to the best of his ability.”

No matter who you ask, the same qualities are mentioned consistently. Toughness, physicality, intelligence, effort, all things that you should expect Rudolph to really value as he continues to bolster the offensive line tradition at the University of Notre Dame.

